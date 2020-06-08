Two men fatally shot, another two injured by gunfire in separate incidents, Baltimore police say

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents Sunday and Monday mornings, and another two were injured, Baltimore police have confirmed.
Officers were dispatched Sunday around 2:13 a.m. to the 2000 block of Bryant Ave. in the Mondawmin neighborhood after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police say they canvassed the area and did not find evidence of a shooting.
Later in the morning around 5:45 a.m., officers were sent to the same neighborhood in the rear of the 2400 block of N. Pulaski St. to investigate a report of an “unresponsive” man.
The 22-year-old was suffering from severe head trauma. A medic was summoned and pronounced the victim dead, police said.
Homicide detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or share an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
On Sunday evening, Eastern District officers were dispatched around 9:17 p.m. to Cliftview and Germania avenues to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say they found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or share an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Police officers are also investigating a report of a shooting victim seeking treatment at an area hospital Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 11:47 p.m. to an unnamed hospital where they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Investigators say the victim was not able to provide a location for the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2455 or share an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
On Monday morning, officers received a ShotSpotter alert and were sent around 2:51 a.m. to the 200 block of N. Caroline St. in the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.
Homicide detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.