72-year-old woman, 22-year-old man killed in Baltimore, police say

Two people were found dead — including a 72-year-old woman — and another two people were injured in a pair of separate incidents in Baltimore overnight, police said.
The 72-year-old, Lillian Herndon, was found dead “with obvious signs of foul play” at her home just after 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of the Alameda near Northwood Drive after being reported missing, police said.
“Homicide detectives were called in to investigate this incident and are actively working leads,” detective Donny Moses, a police spokesman, said in a statement.
In the other incident, a 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting about 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Collins Ave., near Frederick Avenue, police said.
The two injured men, ages 42 and 31, walked into hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Both told detectives they were on Collins Avenue when they were shot.
Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.