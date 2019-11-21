Two men were shot overnight in Southwest and East Baltimore and another homicide was reported early Thursday morning in the northwestern part of the city, according to Baltimore police.
Officers responded Wednesday around 11:16 p.m. to the 3100 block of W. North Ave. where they found 25-year-old Corey Jones suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. Medics treated Jones, but he died at the scene, police said.
Officers then responded Thursday morning around 1 a.m. to the 2500 block of E. Monument St. where they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses but were unable to find any, police said.
Officers responded later Thursday morning to the scene of a reported homicide in the 2300 block of Monticello Road. Details about possible victims were not immediately available.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the overnight killings to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.