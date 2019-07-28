In Baltimore, 19-year-old killed, 17-year-old shot just blocks from quadruple shooting a week earlier

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in a double shooting Saturday on Boarman Avenue in Northwest Baltimore — the same street where four people were shot, one fatally, a week earlier.
The latest shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Boarman Ave., a few blocks and across the West Cold Spring Metro Station from the 2800 block where Nathaniel Greene, 26, was shot to death the previous Saturday. Police did not respond to a question about whether they were investigating any links between the deadly incidents.
Both of the teenage victims in Saturday’s shooting were taken to the hospital, where the 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead, police said. Neither victim’s name was released Sunday.
A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was injured just moments earlier in a separate double shooting near Lake Montebello in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Neither man’s name was released.
The homicide victim was taken about 10:47 p.m. in the 3400 block of Tivoly Ave. in Ednor Gardens-Lakeside, police said. The other victim showed up at a hospital moments later with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore Police Homicide Unit are investigating all of the above shootings, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.