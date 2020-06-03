Baltimore Police: Man dies in shooting in Edgewood neighborhood in West Baltimore

A 39-year-old man died after being shot in the head Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore Police said in a news release several hours later.
At approximately 4:08 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 3500 block of Harlem Ave. in the Edgewood neighborhood in West Baltimore for a report of a shooting, police said.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, the release said.
Early Wednesday morning, police announced that two males were killed and three others injured in four nighttime shooting incidents.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.