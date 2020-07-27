Three shot, one killed in overnight shootings in Baltimore police say

Three men were shot, leaving one of them dead in separate incidences late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to Baltimore police.
Two men, 20 and 21, were injured in a shooting in the 3800 block of Fear Ave. on Monday.
Officers responded to the shooting around 4:05 a.m. in the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road, where the victims ran after they were shot.
Hours earlier, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fleetwood Ave. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Monday, police identified the man as Edwin Taylor of Woodstock.
Baltimore police identified three other homicide victims Monday. A total of 189 people have been killed in Baltimore this year, which is five fewer homicides than at this same time last year.
Tavonte Briggs, 32, was killed in a shooting on Saturday in the 300 block of S. Franklintown Road
Latrell McBride, a 17-year-old, was killed in the 1200 block of N. Curley Street on Friday. Police also identified Shawn McDonald, 35, the victim of a shooting in the 1600 block of Locust St.