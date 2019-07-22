Father of 5-month-old, former Northwestern High football player shot to death in Baltimore

Kali Tyree, a father of a 5-month old girl and a former football player at Northwestern High School and at Delaware Valley University in Pennsylvania, was killed Thursday in a double shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
The 22-year-old was a business administration major specializing in sports management at Delaware Valley from fall 2014 until December 2015, according to a school spokeswoman. He most recently worked directing traffic for Flagger Force Traffic Control Services, said his mother, Carla Tyree.
“He was a good kid,” his mother said. “He enjoyed music. He enjoyed sports.”
Carla Tyree talked to her son before she went to work Thursday, she said. “Just a normal check-in.” Nothing seemed amiss.
Later that evening, the mother found herself rushing to Sinai Hospital after getting a call and seeing the shooting mentioned on the news. Kali Tyree and Charles Faulk, also 22, were fatally shot in the 5300 block of Maple Ave., near Pimlico Race Course. No phone number was listed for Faulk.
Tyree and Faulk are among eight people killed in Baltimore since Thursday. Their deaths preceeded a violent weekend in the city that left nine people shot, two fatally. One hundred eighty six people have been killed in Baltimore this year.
Carla Tyree, Tyree’s father, Toma Pearson Sr., and the rest of the family are “taking it day-by-day,” she said said, adding that police have given the family few details.
Tyree’s daughter, Kali MacKenzie, “has no clue" about her father’s death, Carla Tyree said. Plans for services were incomplete as of Monday afternoon.
“It’s very hard," she said. "It’s unbelievable and unbearable at the same time.”