Justin Lewis, 19, was identified as a victim of a Dec. 14 homicide, Baltimore police confirmed to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday.
“Acquaintances” dropped Lewis off at Sinai Hospital around 12:26 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to police.
The circumstances surrounding Lewis’ death have not been released, although authorities are investigating it as a homicide.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
