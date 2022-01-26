A proud new father among those dead in a spree of violence that Baltimore’s mayor calls ‘sickening’

On Monday, 44-year-old Chesley Patterson, the general manager of La Scala restaurant in Little Italy, was shot shortly after midnight just blocks from the restaurant in the 1700 block of Eastern Ave. Two hours later, 51-year-old Cheryl McCormack, a grandmother who had been working as a Door Dash driver was killed during a “robbery gone bad” in the 3900 block of White Ave. in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood.