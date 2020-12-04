xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Teenager shot to death in Park Circle Friday afternoon, Baltimore police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 04, 2020 4:24 PM

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.

Around 1:53 p.m., officers responded to Park Heights Avenue at Ulman Avenue in the Park Circle neighborhood after getting reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

The man was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died a short time later, according to police.

Homicide detectives responded and have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

