Teenager shot to death in Park Circle Friday afternoon, Baltimore police say

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.
Around 1:53 p.m., officers responded to Park Heights Avenue at Ulman Avenue in the Park Circle neighborhood after getting reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
The man was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died a short time later, according to police.
Homicide detectives responded and have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.