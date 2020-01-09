Baltimore homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a masked suspect and a person of interest in the killing of 36-year-old Carmen Rodriguez, who was shot to death in front of her small children in a convenience store near Patterson Park, police said Thursday.
The police department released surveillance video footage of the two people they say were involved in the killing, which happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Kim Deli & Grocery at 157 N. Kenwood Ave., police said.
In the video, the suspect enters the convenience store holding a handgun wearing all black with a hood up and a mask on. The person of interest wears a gray sweatsuit and a dark-colored beanie. Detectives are also searching for any leads on the suspect’s vehicle, a dark-colored Honda sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the city homicide unit at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers to leave anonymous tips at 1-866-7LOCKUP.