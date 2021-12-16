xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man shot dead in Southwest Baltimore, police say

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 16, 2021 10:14 AM

A 27-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore early Thursday morning, city police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the department’s Southwest District station got a call around 3:09 a.m. about gunshots in the 600 block of Lucia Ave., police said. That’s located in the city’s Yale Heights neighborhood.

Advertisement
Baltimore City homicides database »

There, the officers found the man, who was unresponsive and had been shot. Police said medics pronounced the 27-year-old dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation, according to police.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The department said it encourages anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call investigators at 410-396-2100.

Anyone who knows something but who wishes to remain anonymous can dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers, police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement