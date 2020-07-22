26-year-old man fatally shot in the head in West Baltimore, police say

A man was pronounced dead after being shot in the head Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of W. Caton Ave. in Allendale near the Saint Joseph’s neighborhood around 12:50 p.m. They say they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives assigned to the investigation say the shooter was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.