One man pronounced dead in East Baltimore Midway, two others injured in separate shootings, police say

A man was pronounced dead after he was shot in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore police.
Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cecil Ave. around 12:44 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
Two other men were injured in shootings Friday night.
Around 9:15 p.m. officers observed gunfire coming from a vehicle in the 500 block of North Lakewood Ave. in the McElderry Park neighborhood in East Baltimore. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, police said.
Southeast District Action Team officers gave the police helicopter a description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by police and suspects were taken into custody.
Earlier Friday night, a man was shot in the shoulder in the 500 block of Baker St. in West Baltimore.
Police arrived at the scene around 7:37 p.m. The man was taken to an area hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.