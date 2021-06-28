Man fatally shot, another dead in a hit-and-run Sunday night, Baltimore Police say

One man was fatally shot in West Baltimore and another was killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday night, according to Baltimore Police.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 5700 block of Cedonia Ave. in the Frankford neighborhood for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a 68-year-old man unresponsive. Medics arrived at the location and pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.
Crash Team investigators are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
Less than an hour later, police responded to the 2200 block of McCulloh Street near a gas station in the Penn North neighborhood in West Baltimore. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
Additionally, around 9:20 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road in the Central Park Heights neighborhood for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466.