Man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, suspect in custody, police say

A man died after being shot in the Waltherson neighborhood Tuesday evening, and a 24-year-old suspect is in custody, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road in Northeast Baltimore at about 7:25 p.m. and found a man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Police did not identify him.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Police said the suspect, a 24-year-old man, was at the scene of the shooting and taken into custody. He is being questioned by detectives, according to the release.

Those with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.