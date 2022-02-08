Woman dies from assault in East Baltimore; teen shot on Tuesday, police say

A medical examiner ruled the death of a woman pushed down the stairs as a homicide, Baltimore police said Tuesday.
Police did not identify the 33-year-old woman who suffered a head injury when a suspect pushed her down a flight of stairs following an argument on Feb. 1, police said. Officers arrived around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 1 to the 700 block of N. Curley St. in East Baltimore, and emergency medical services transported the woman to a local hospital for head trauma.
She died at the hospital on Feb. 3.
Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the woman killed on N. Curley Street to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
On Tuesday, a 17-year-old was shot and suffered a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening, police said. Officers arrived around 5:10 a.m. to an area hospital for a report of a shooting victim. The teen was walking on S. Franklintown Road when he was shot by an unidentified suspect, police said.
Southwest district detectives ask anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.