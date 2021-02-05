Medical examiner finds that a man who died in December was a homicide victim, Baltimore police say

The state’s medical examiner’s office ruled Thursday that the December death of a man in Baltimore was a homicide, saying that he died from blunt force trauma, according to Baltimore police.
Dionte Green, 40, was in University Hospital on Nov. 25 when police detectives responded and met with doctors who told them that Green had been brought in and was suffering from a head injury.
Detectives learned that he was brought to the hospital the previous day by medics who came to his aid in the 200 block of W. Lexington St. near the Seton Hall neighborhood. At that time, Green was unresponsive and unconscious, according to police.
Green died from his injuries on Dec. 2 and his remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. This week, the death officially became a homicide.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 310-396-2100.
Additionally, police arrested a suspect on Friday who allegedly shot a 38-year-old man early that morning.
Officers responded to a shot spotter alert around 7:06 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wheeler Ave. in the Mondawmin neighborhood of West Baltimore. While on route, officers saw a vehicle speeding down Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle, and a man in the car told police he had been shot and was heading to a hospital, police said.
Officers at the scene were given information leading them to a suspect, police said. They canvassed the area and took an unidentified suspect in custody and recovered a gun allegedly used in the incident, police said.