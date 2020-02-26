A 76-year-old man was fatally stabbed to in the Mondawmin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.
Officers arrived to the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Walbrook Ave., where they found Richard Diggs unresponsive with stab wounds to his body, police said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene after medics arrived to the location, police said.
Additionally, Baltimore police identified Dayquon Glenn, 24, as the man who was shot and killed while in the 2800 block of Dukeland street in West Baltimore during a double shooting.
Police found Glenn suffering from gunshot wounds to the body and called in homicide detectives due to the severity of his injuries.
He later died at the hospital.
48 people have been killed in Baltimore city this year compared to 41 people at this time last year, according to Baltimore homicide data.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.