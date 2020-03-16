Man fatally shot Monday in North Baltimore, police say

A man was fatally shot in North Baltimore Monday, according to Baltimore police.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of McCabe Ave. in the Woodbourne-McCabe neighborhood around 12:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to police.
Police identified two other homicide victims who were killed over the weekend.
William Lockett, 64, was killed in the 1300 block of N. Woodington Road after he was shot multiple times in West Baltimore’s Edmondson neighborhood. He died shortly after at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Medical Center.
Montrell Johnson, 20, of Lansdowne, was killed in the 800 block of Herndon Ct. in Brooklyn Homes, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.