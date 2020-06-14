Man shot to death in Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, Baltimore Police say

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Baltimore police said in a news release.
Officer responded to the shooting around 1:46 p.m. in the 2000 block of Ramsay St. in Southwest Baltimore where they found the unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the homicide department at 410-396-2100.