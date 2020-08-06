1 killed, another injured in double shooting in the Madison Park neighborhood, Baltimore Police say

One man was pronounced dead and another was injured in a double shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.
Officers called to the 1700 block of McCulloh St. in the Madison Park neighborhood around 12:57 p.m. for a Shotspotter alert found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Moments later, police were called to an area hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim. They found the man who was being treated for gunshot wounds to the leg, police said.
Both men are believed to have been shot on the same block in the neighborhood Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.