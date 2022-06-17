Baltimore Police investigating after man is killed in shooting Thursday night

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Baltimore on Thursday night, police said in a news release.

Officers went to the 3500 block of Caton Avenue in the Saint Josephs neighborhood around 8:14 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting there, police said. The officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his head, and paramedics took him to Shock Trauma. Medical officials pronounced the man dead at 8:56 p.m., police said.

Authorities have not released any information about the shooting, and have not identified the man.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup, or to call the police department directly at 410-396-2100.

The fatal shooting is the city’s second Thursday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting downtown in the 200 block of East Redwood Street at 3:57 a.m. where officers found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the unit block of South Calvert Street, police said.

Both men were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, who is 29 years old, was last reported as being in critical but stable condition, police said.

Neither of those victims has been identified, either.

Thursday evening’s killing marks Baltimore’s 160th homicide this year, more than the city recorded through the same time period last year.