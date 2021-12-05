Baltimore man dies from gunshot wounds in Parkview/Woodbrook

A man died in Baltimore from gunshot wounds on Sunday, police said.
The department wrote on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that Western District patrol officers heard gunfire and observed people running from the 2900 block of Parkwood Avenue in Parkview/Woodbrook near Druid Hill Park at about 12:30 p.m.
The man was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or the anonymous Metro Crime time line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.