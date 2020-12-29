Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting in West Baltimore, police say

Homicide detectives are looking for leads after a 21-year-old man was gunned down in West Baltimore Saturday night, police said.
Officers were in the area of North Avenue and Smallwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots down the street, police said.
Police said the officers found a 21-year-old man who’d been shot in the upper torso in the 1700 block of N. Smallwood Avenue.
The man was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center and hospital staff pronounced him dead shortly thereafter, police said.
Investigators have yet to uncover a motive or identify a suspect in the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or, if the person wishes to remain anonymous, dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.