Baltimore Police: One man killed, another injured in shootings Monday night

One man was killed and another injured in shootings in Baltimore City on Monday night, police say.
At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Mulberry St. in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood, close to the Poe Homes public housing complex, for a ShotSpotter alert.
They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to report anonymous information to Metro Crime Stoppers.
About a half-hour later, police responded to a hospital, where a 28-year-old man walked in suffering from gunshot wounds.
“At this time, the victim is refusing to give detectives details about where ... and how he was shot,” police said in a news release.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433, or dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to report anonymous information to Metro Crime Stoppers.