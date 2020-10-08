MTA bus driver shot and killed by passenger after an argument Thursday morning in Southeast Baltimore, police say

A 51-year-old Maryland Transit Administration bus driver was shot and killed during an argument with a passenger Thursday morning in Southeast Baltimore, police said.
Police did not identify the passenger or bus driver. It was not immediately clear if the man was driving the bus when he was shot and killed.
The passenger was arguing with the bus driver before pulling out a gun and shooting him, police said. Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to the scene in the 1200 block of E. Fayette St. at the edge of the Jonestown neighborhood.
Officers saw the shooter and gave chase. But the shooter was able to run away, police said.
The bus driver died at the scene.
Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100.