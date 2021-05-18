xml:space="preserve">
27-year-old man’s death ruled homicide Monday, five years after North Baltimore double shooting

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
May 17, 2021 10:44 PM

A 27-year-old man’s death was ruled a homicide Monday, five years after he was shot in North Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police said Orlando Smith died in January and the medical examiner ruled that his death was related to the 2016 shooting.

Police said that on March 10, 2016, officers were called to the 3000 block of Reese St. around 11:40 p.m. for a double shooting.

Officers said they found Darius Bruce, 20, down the block in the Better Waverly neighborhood. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

Smith, then 23, was also taken to Johns Hopkins and was immediately taken into surgery where he remained in critical condition for “quite some time,” police said.

The case remains unsolved.

