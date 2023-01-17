Baltimore Police investigate homicide after man found dead in Broadway East

Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead with signs of trauma to his body.

Officers were called around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street in East Baltimore’s Broadway East neighborhood for an unresponsive person.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.