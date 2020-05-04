Three overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 2 injured, police say

Two people were killed and two others injured in three separate shootings overnight, Baltimore police said on Monday.
Around 9:45 Sunday night police arrived at the 600 block of Mt. Holly Street in West Baltimore and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital and died from their injuries.
A little over an hour later, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Monroe Street after being alerted by ShotSpotter. When officers arrived around 11:11 p.m., they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body,
Due to the severity of the injuries, homicide detectives were also called to the scene, police said.
Eastern District police officers responded to the third shooting, this one in the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue around midnight. There they found a 43-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip, according to police.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.