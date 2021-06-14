xml:space="preserve">
Man, 19, charged in double shooting that killed one, injured another, Baltimore police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 14, 2021 3:41 PM

Baltimore police have charged a 19-year-old in connection with a May shooting that left one dead and another man injured after a dispute, police said Monday.

D’Angelo Woodrum, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Tayvon Kenan, 39, and then injuring a 50-year-old man.

On May 23, police responded to the 1500 block of Carswell St. in the Homestead neighborhood on to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and Kenan who was unresponsive.

Both men were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Kenan was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

On June 8, Woodrum was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Center where he was charged.

