21-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in August homicide case, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police arrested a man in the fatal shooting of another man in West Baltimore last month, police said Wednesday afternoon.
John Brown, a 21-year-old man, was arrested by the Warrant Apprehension Task-Force and charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility, according to police.
On Aug. 6, officers responded to the 2400 block of Etting St. in the Penn North neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting and found Yohannes Carr, 31, suffering from gunshot wounds. When medics arrived, Carr was pronounced dead, according to police.
Brown was arrested Aug. 14 and has been denied bail, according to police.
Also Wednesday, there were several nonfatal shootings throughout the city.
In the first incident, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Cold Spring Lane in the Richnor Springs neighborhood in North Baltimore and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to police.
Investigators say they believe the shooting took place in the 4700 block of York Road.
Early Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Milton Ave. in the Broadway East neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting around 2:49 a.m. Officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say.
Eastern District Shooting detectives later found out that the victim was shot in the 700 block of N. Rose St. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, according to police.
Close to two hours later, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ramblewood Road where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say.
Northeast District Shooting detectives learned that the shooting took place in the 5700 block of Leith Walk in the Ramblewood neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. The victim ran to the location where he was found, then collapsed, police say.