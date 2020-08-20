Baltimore police charge 23-year-old man with murder for July shooting in Franklintown

Baltimore police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a July shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead. A Baltimore man was arrested on Wednesday who was identified as a suspect from a July homicide, police
Police charged Danjuan McBride, 23, with shooting and killing Tavonte Briggs, 32, in the 300 block of Franklintown around 12:57 p.m. on July 25.
Police responded to the shooting and found Briggs suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
McBride was charged with first-degree murder after being arrested by Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives. He is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility and was denied bail, according to police.