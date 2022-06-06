Advertisement
Crime

Baltimore Police charge man for April double homicide in Central Forest Park neighborhood

Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police arrested and charged a 27-year-old Baltimore man for the April 29 deaths of Robert Carter, 33, and Kennard Wilds, 27.

Police charged Lamarr Candia with first-degree murder after detectives arrested him June 3 in the 400 block of Wabash Avenue without incident. He is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility, and his charges are not yet available on online court records.

Advertisement

Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Police believe Candia shot and killed Carter and Wilds at a gas station in the Central Forest Park neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore after a dispute. Officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. at the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, where Carter and Wilds were suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services took the men to Siani Hospital, and they both died a short time later.

Advertisement