Man shot dead in Baltimore Saturday morning, city police say

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 17, 2021 8:35 AM

A man was shot to death in Baltimore early Saturday morning, the city’s police department said.

Officers assigned to the department’s Western District responded around 4 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the 300 block of North Stricker Street, police said.

Police said they found the man there in the city’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. He was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics drove the man to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or dial 1-866-7LOCKUP for Metro Crime Stoppers, where a person can leave an anonymous tip.

