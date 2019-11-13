A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, police said.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Lanvale St. in the Mosher neighborhood, police said. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Homicide detectives describe the suspect as a man in a tan hooded sweatshirt, a tan knit hat, blue jeans and reddish-orange shoes or boots. He ran eastbound on West Lanvale Street afterward, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to remain anonymous.