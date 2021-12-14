xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man found fatally stabbed on sidewalk in Northwest Baltimore

Christine Condon
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 13, 2021 7:12 PM

A man died on a sidewalk in Northwest Baltimore on Monday evening after being stabbed, police say.

A few minutes after 5 p.m. Monday, Baltimore Police officers responded to the 3900 block of Norfolk Ave., a residential block in the Forest Park area near Liberty Elementary School.

Advertisement
Baltimore homicides interactive map »

There, they found medics treating the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement