A man was shot Wednesday night outside his home in Northeast Baltimore following a struggle with two men who held him at gunpoint, according to police.
Officers responded around 11:14 p.m. to the 5800 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting. There they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition, police said.
Detectives believe the man was inside his home when he heard a knock at the door and opened it. Two people standing at the door started yelling commands at the man, police said. One of the suspects raised a handgun prompting the man to attempt to disarm the suspect. The gun went off and the victim was shot, police said.
The suspects then fled on foot, running southbound on Belair Road, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.