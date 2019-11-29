xml:space="preserve">

Baltimore Police caught a suspect fleeing the scene of a home invasion in West Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood Tuesday.

Officers responded around 1:56 a.m. to the 1000 block of Tiffany Court where they met a bystander who reported that two armed people were inside the home robbing residents, according to police.

An officer called for backup units and took a tactical position outside the home. The units responded and a short time later, the suspects came out of the home, police said.

Officers chased the suspects on foot, apprehending 28-year-old Khalid Brinkley, of the 500 block of Bourdin St., and seized his handgun.

Brinkley was taken to central booking and was been charged with first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery and various handgun violations, according to police. An attorney was not listed in court records as representing Brinkley.

The second suspect remains at large, police said.

