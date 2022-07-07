Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in East Baltimore was using a walker to cross the street, police say

A 65-year-old woman was using a walker to cross the street in East Baltimore Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a car, killing her, police say.

The driver fled the scene.

At 2:52 p.m., police officers responded to the 2000 block of North Broadway and found the woman unresponsive. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Witnesses said she had been crossing the street on foot using a walker when the car hit her, and it fled southbound on Broadway, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department. The department’s C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to call them at 410-396-2606, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous tip.