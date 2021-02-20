Man pronounced dead at scene of hit-and-run in Southeast Baltimore

An unidentified man is dead after a hit-and-run Friday evening, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene around 7 p.m. near North Gay Street in the 800 block of Low St., fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
The medical examiner’s office transported the man’s body and Baltimore Police will investigate the incident, Adams said.
No additional information about the vehicle that struck and killed the pedestrian was immediately available.