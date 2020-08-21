Baltimore Police seek vehicle believed to be involved in fatal Cedarcroft/Lake Walker hit-and-run

The Baltimore Police Department’s crash team is looking for a Volkswagen that may have been involved in a fatal early August hit-and-run.
The incident took place between the Cedarcroft and Lake Walker neighborhoods around 10 p.m. Aug. 6, when Northern District officers came to the 6200 block of York Road in response to a report of an injured person.
Arriving officers found an injured and unconscious pedestrian in the road. Medical personnel later declared the pedestrian deceased.
Crash team investigators arrived on the scene and took over the investigation because the pedestrian appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
Police have since also identified the pedestrian as 75-year-old Thomas Bannister. Baltimore Police Detective Niki Fennoy said evidence at the scene led investigators to ultimately seek out a Volkswagen vehicle.
The investigators are now trying to find a Volkswagen with damage to the front, as well as possible damage to the front windshield. They encourage anybody with information to call the crash team at 410-396-2606, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP if they wish to remain anonymous.