25-year-old man shot outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore

Police respond to a shooting scene near the Hippodrome Theatre on May 4, 2022. (McKenna Oxenden/Baltimore Sun)

Shortly after a show started at the Hippodrome Theatre, a 25-year-old man was shot outside the building Wednesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Baltimore Police said that around 8:10 p.m. officers were called to the theatre in downtown Baltimore for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers helped treat him before the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Detectives learned that the victim was approached by suspects on the street and then shot, police said.

The musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” had just begun at 8 p.m., according to the Hippodrome website.

Police idled outside the theater that was cordoned off with crime scene tape. On the steps was a bloodied white shirt, a single shoe, some disposable gloves and a green jacket. The area was quiet, with nobody around except for theater security guards.