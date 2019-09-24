Convicted Baltimore police detective sits in federal prison but argues he was a good cop among crooks

Hersl had a reputation on the streets of Baltimore as an allegedly abusive cop even before the GTTF came under investigation by federal prosecutors. He had drawn dozens of complaints that had cost the city $200,000 to settle, a fact The Sun wrote about in 2014. In one case, he was accused of breaking a woman’s arm. In another, he was accused of breaking a man’s jaw and nose. In a third, he was accused of arresting a woman who was selling church raffle tickets.