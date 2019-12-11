Chief Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Heard was receiving medical attention Wednesday morning after a defendant threw a metal water pitcher at her as she presided over his sentencing hearing in a downtown courtroom, striking her “somewhere around the middle of her forehead,” court and sheriff’s officials confirmed.
Heard, who remained conscious, immediately recessed the courtroom to seek medical attention as the defendant, Travis Burroughs, was taken into custody to face new charges, court officials said.
“We’re filing charges,” said Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper, a Baltimore Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
“We are the enforcement arm of the court, and we will not allow anyone to assault or intimidate any of the judiciary officers here,” Tapp-Harper said. “We take this matter tremendously seriously. We will protect this court house and all of the individuals herein.”
Heard, a judge since 1999, had just concluded the hearing about 10:40 a.m. in Room 400 of the courthouse at 100 N. Calvert Street downtown when Burroughs “proceeded to reach for a water pitcher and threw it” at her, court spokeswoman Nadine Maeser said.
Tapp-Harper said Heard had just sentenced Burroughs, 36, to life in prison, with all but 70 years suspended. Court records show the sentencing follows convictions last month on charges of sodomy and false imprisonment. Burroughs had previously been convicted and sentenced last year to decades in prison for second-degree rape, assault and false imprisonment, records show.
An attorney for Burroughs could not immediately be reached for comment.
Latest Crime
Tapp-Harper said medics were still treating Heard at the courthouse as of noon.