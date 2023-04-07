Let’s Thrive Baltimore hosts annual revamp of memory garden to honor victims of gun violence

Aniya Lawson, 16, Donniya Burgess, 17, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Winter Martin, 14, prepare to plant snapdragon flowers as local residents clean up and build Memory Creation Garden for gun violence survivors on West Lafayette Avenue in 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

This weekend “Let’s Thrive Baltimore: Youth in Action” kicks off its fourth year of having a healing memorial garden that honors victims of gun violence and their families. The organization will be revitalizing the garden this Saturday and April 22 at 4 p.m.

Community members are invited to participate.

Lisa Molock, the CEO of Let’s Thrive Baltimore, the group responsible for the Memory Creation Garden on Lafayette Avenue, said the space represents a haven that she hopes will evolve into a community gathering spot.

Parents and family members of gunshot victims leave personalized messages for their loved ones on stepping stones at the garden, which was created in 2019. Currently, there are 120 personalized heart-shaped stones placed in the garden, each with a story. They are looking to get to 150 stones this year, Molock said.

The memory garden was developed with $15,000 from Philanthropy Tank Baltimore, a mentorship program supported by private investors. The organization maintains the garden from April to December every year. At the beginning of April, the organization revamps the garden for the next year, cultivating new plants and building new trails.

For more information on these events, contact Molock at 443-986-5548.