Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says officers are following ‘promising leads’ after Monday night’s shooting

Around 8:40 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to the 2500 block of Edmondson Ave. for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers tried to pull a vehicle over, an occupant fired and fled. The driver headed down West Lafayette Avenue, stopping at the West Lafayette Avenue bridge and got out of the car and started shooting at officers, police said, striking a patrol car multiple times. At least one officer returned fire but the vehicle fled, the department said.