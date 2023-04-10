Two juveniles shot Sunday night in Inner Harbor, Baltimore Police say

Two juveniles were shot Sunday night in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, police said.

The shootings took place at about 9:11 p.m. on the 400 block of East Pratt Street, a Baltimore Police spokesperson said.

Officers heard discharging as they were breaking up a fight in a crowd of about 200 people, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Sunday night.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured about 30 feet away from the fight, Harrison said. One of the teens is in critical condition, and another is in stable condition.

Officers arrested two people following the shooting, but have not determined if they were connected, Harrison said.

One person had sped away from the area on a dirt bike and was followed by police to Baltimore Police Headquarters, where they were arrested. Police found the person had a handgun, Harrison said.

Another person who matched a suspect’s description was apprehended at Light Street and Lombard Street, and had a loaded ghost gun, he said.

