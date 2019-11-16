Baltimore police responded Friday night to shots fired in Hampden near the popular shopping and nightlife strip known as The Avenue.
Neighbors heard several shots around 8:45 p.m. in the northeast corner of Roosevelt Park, in the 1200 block of 36th Street at Falls Road. Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
The area was cordoned off with crime scene tape, and officers could be seen searching the area with flashlights.
Police reported that the shooter was a black male with black and white jogger pants.
The shooting comes amid prolonged stretch of violence in Baltimore. This week, the city surpassed 300 murders for the year, the fifth year in a row for that milestone.