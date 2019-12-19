An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood in North Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the 1400 block of Union Ave. at 9:50 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found an 18-year-old man who’d been shot in the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not identified the victim nor the suspect.
He’s the second man to die Wednesday as police say an unidentified man was shot multiple times in the Mt. Pleasant Park neighborhood around 6 p.m.
Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.